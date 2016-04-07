WASHINGTON, April 7 Federal regulators' decision
to designate major insurer Metlife as "too big to fail" was
"arbitrary and capricious," the U.S. judge who struck down the
determination last month wrote in an opinion that was unsealed
on Thursday.
MetLife sued the U.S. government, saying the Financial
Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), made up of the heads of the
country's financial regulatory agencies, used a secretive and
flawed process when in 2014 it designated the company as a
systemically important financial institution.
On March 30, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer rescinded
the designation, but her opinion was put under seal until
Thursday.
FSOC had said in its designation that the insurer could
cause significant damage to the U.S. economy if it experienced
financial distress, Collyer wrote.
"The final designation assumed such damage but never
explained how it would result," she wrote. "That assumption
reflected a change in policy, one that was neither acknowledged
nor explained in the final determination, and which was
therefore arbitrary and capricious."
