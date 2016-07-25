WASHINGTON, July 25 The United States and Mexico
agreed to put into force a new air transportation agreement that
is expected to boost travel and clear the way for any city to
have direct airline service to the neighboring nation, the U.S.
Transportation Department said on Monday.
It said the two countries exchanged diplomatic notes Friday
to bring the agreement into effect after four years of talks.
The final approval was announced by the White House during
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto's visit the same day to
U.S. President Barack Obama.
The agreement will allow "increased market access for
passenger and cargo airlines to fly between any city in Mexico
and any city in the United States," the Transportation
Department said, expanding on the brief White House
announcement.
"Cargo carriers will now have expanded opportunities to
provide services," it added.
The expanded access under the agreement starts Aug. 21.
The accord, which modifies a 1960 agreement, removes the
numerical limitations on the number of airlines that may provide
passenger service between all U.S.-Mexico city pairs, a term
referring to flights between localities in each country.
As a result, some city-pair markets may new carriers for the
first time, and airlines can consider offering new service in
destinations that they could have never considered previously,
the Transportation Department said.
The agreement removes a key hurdle to a closer tie-up between
Delta Air Lines Inc and Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV
. The carriers have asked the U.S. government to
grant them immunity from antitrust law so they can coordinate
better flight connection times as well as prices. Mexico
approved the joint venture in May.
Delta has said it expects to own up to 49 percent of the
Mexican carrier by the end of the year.
(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by W Simon)