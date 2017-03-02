UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from Ford and General Motors to talk about U.S.-Mexico trade, the ministry said on Thursday.
Guajardo will also meet with autoparts makers that have operations in Detroit and Mexico, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez)
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly