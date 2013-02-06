MCALLEN, Texas Feb 6 U.S. authorities seized
over $2 million in a Bermuda bank account allegedly belonging to
a fugitive Mexican official charged in a corruption case with
stealing public funds, according to court papers released on
Wednesday.
More than $2.2 million was seized from the account believed
to have been held by Hector Javier Villarreal Hernandez, the
former finance secretary in Mexico's Coahuila state, which
borders Texas, Kenneth Magidson, the U.S. Attorney for the
Southern District of Texas, said in a statement.
Hernandez allegedly stole the money from the state of
Coahuila and deposited it into a Brownsville, Texas, bank
account before transferring the funds to the account in Bermuda,
according to a civil forfeiture complaint filed on Tuesday in
U.S. District Court.
Hernandez served as finance secretary in Coahuila between
June 2008 and August 2011, when he resigned and the Mexican
government began an investigation into $246 million in
fraudulent loans he obtained through forged state documents
under his direction, Magidson said.
A judge in Coahuila charged him in the case in October 2011,
when he was arrested and released on bond. He later fled and
remains a fugitive in that case.
