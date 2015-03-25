By David Alire Garcia and Valerie Volcovici
MEXICO CITY/ WASHINGTON, March 25
MEXICO CITY/ WASHINGTON, March 25 Mexican state
oil firm Pemex expects imminent approval from the U.S. Commerce
Department to allow it to swap up to 100,000 barrels of heavy
crude for a similar amount of lighter U.S. oil, what could be
the latest milestone toward loosening the four-decades old ban
on exporting U.S. oil.
"Our expectation is that it happens soon," Jose Manuel
Carrera, CEO of Pemex's commercial arm P.M.I. Comercio
Internacional, said in an interview Friday. "I would like to see
the approval tomorrow, or I would have liked to see it
yesterday, but the truth is that this is a permit that the
United States unilaterally approves."
The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security,
which oversees the process, on Wednesday declined to comment on
the application.
The Mexican company hopes swaps will pave the way for the
United States to eventually allow for direct crude oil exports
to Mexico, an exemption it allows for Canada. In January, U.S.
crude exports to Canada reached an all-time record, according to
the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
U.S. law allows swaps of crude on a case-by-case basis with
"adjacent countries" based on "convenience and increased
efficiency of transportation."
Pemex announced in January it had asked for permission to
import up to 100,000 barrels a day of light crude and
condensates to mix with its own heavier crude at domestic
refineries in exchange for heavier Mexican crude for processing
at U.S. refineries. The swap would be the first since the late
1990s, when the two neighbors conducted an exchange of crude
from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Sources familiar with the process said the approval has
taken longer than expected because the BIS has asked for
assurances that Pemex has specific U.S. buyers to take the
equivalent amount of Mexican crude in return. That requirement
would prove that the Mexican oil is part of an additional
contract, not crude that is already being imported into the U.S.
Carrera said Pemex does not need to export any new crude to
the United States to satisfy the requirements of the swap
because "there are many Mexican barrels of crude that arrive at
the United States that are not part of a fixed-term contract ...
that arrive on a spot basis."
Pemex CEO Emilio Lozoya told Reuters in an interview in
Davos in January that Mexico could start importing light crude
from the United States within two to three months of eventual
approval by U.S. authorities.
For Mexico, allowing swaps is seen as vital to improving
hemispheric trade and strengthening Pemex as the country
implements new energy reforms.
"Any effort that allows for the further integration of
complementary energy markets is a good thing, particularly given
the current price environment and Mexico's desire to reform its
own energy sector," said Antonio Garza, former US Ambassador to
Mexico and counsel at White and Case in Mexico City.
The Pemex decision is being closely watched by nearly two
dozen U.S. senators, who see permission to allow the swap as an
opening to broader reform of the American ban on exports of
domestically produced crude oil.
Twenty-one senators, led by Republican Senator Lisa
Murkowski of Alaska and Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp of
North Dakota last month sent a letter to Commerce Secretary
Penny Pritzker calling on the BIS to approve the pending swap
request.
They also urged the Obama administration to go beyond
approving swaps and allow direct exports of crude oil to Mexico
as a matter of national interest.
"We encourage the current administration to follow President
Reagan's example by issuing a similar finding that United States
oil exports to Mexico - for consumption in Mexico - are in the
national interest," they wrote.
For Murkowski, raising awareness around the issue of swaps
and opening up exports to Mexico are part of a longer-term
effort to build support for the United States to drop the ban
completely, a campaign she began in early 2014.
"Senator Murkowski is steadily building the case and letting
the American public get comfortable with the fact that these
swaps and exports are beneficial for our national security and
economy," spokesman Robert Dillon said.
Other countries, such as South Korea and European Union
members, will also keep an eye on the Mexico decision since they
have been keen to buy U.S. crude oil.
The Commerce Department showed its first signs of opening
the door to crude exports in 2013 when it started granting
permission to some companies to export minimally-processed
ultralight crude oil called condensate.
U.S. companies including Enterprise Products Partners
, Shell and Pioneer Natural Resources
have all gotten confirmation from BIS to export condensate.
