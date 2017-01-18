By Adriana Barrera
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Jan 17 The United States, Mexico
and Cuba are ready to sign an agreement determining the
territorial water limits in the Eastern Gap of the Gulf of
Mexico, three diplomatic officials familiar with the matter said
on Tuesday.
The talks on the agreement concluded at the end of 2016
after trilateral discussions began mid-last year, and the plan
is to sign the accord before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
takes office on Jan. 20, the three officials said.
One of the three, who were speaking on condition of
anonymity, said the deal could be signed on Wednesday.
Believed to be rich in oil and gas deposits, the Eastern Gap
is known as a Doughnut Hole, where jurisdictions overlap.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington and
Marc Frank in Havana)