* Republicans in June held Attorney General Holder in
contempt
* Justice Department says he's 'willing to work' with
Congress
By David Ingram and Donna Smith
WASHINGTON, Aug 13 U.S. House Republicans filed
a federal lawsuit on Monday against Attorney General Eric
Holder, the country's top law enforcement official, seeking to
obtain documents on a botched operation to link Arizona gun
sales to Mexican drug cartels.
The suit likely means the debate over the
anti-gun-trafficking operation nicknamed "Fast and Furious" will
go on for months, lasting through the U.S. elections on Nov. 6
when Democratic President Barack Obama is likely to face
Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
Republicans' focus on Fast and Furious has helped to
energize gun owners, who are a large and important voting bloc
in presidential swing states such as Pennsylvania and tend to
vote Republican.
The suit asks for documents Republicans say are critical to
their investigation of the operation, but Obama has claimed
executive privilege. In June, the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives voted to hold Holder in contempt for withholding
the documents.
House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, said the lawsuit
was necessary because the Obama administration was
"stonewalling."
Justice Department spokeswoman Tracy Schmaler said the
department, which Holder runs, was "always willing to work with
the committee."
"Instead the House and the committee have said they prefer
to litigate," she said.
Some legal analysts said it should not have taken more than
six weeks from the June 28 contempt vote for Republicans to file
their suit. Basic elements of the case were contained in the
House's citation for contempt, they said.
"Frankly it suggests that they don't expect to win quickly,"
said Charles Tiefer, a law professor at the University of
Baltimore and a former House acting general counsel.
It will take months for the case to work its way through the
U.S. District Court and any appeals process that might follow,
legal analysts said.
COURT FIGHTS ARE RARE
Document battles between Congress and a presidential
administration are common but rarely end up in court, where
judges are reluctant to referee.
In 1974 an appeals court granted a U.S. Senate committee's
demand for one of Republican President Richard Nixon's tape
recordings but the case was later dismissed on other grounds.
In 2008 a judge found in favor of House Democrats who were
investigating the firings of U.S. attorneys and wanted testimony
and documents from aides to President George W. Bush.
Mitchel Sollenberger, a political scientist who studies
Congress at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, said house
Republicans were probably calculating that is was unlikely the
district judge would hear the two sides and make a ruling before
the November election.
Some House Republican leaders have been privately skeptical
about going forward with legal proceedings for fear of
distracting from the party's economic message during the
campaign.
Representative Darrell Issa, who led the Republicans'
inquiry as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform
Committee, said in a statement on Monday there was a Justice
Department "cover-up" and Obama was obstructing the truth.
In a Twitter post on Sunday, Issa said the House would be
"filing charges" against Holder, using a term that generally
applies to criminal cases. The case is civil.
TRIAL UNLIKELY
The lawsuit against Holder was assigned on Monday to Judge
Amy Berman Jackson, an Obama appointee.
However, is unlikely the lawsuit will result in a trial. If
Jackson uses the 2008 lawsuit against Bush's aides as a guide,
she could require the Justice Department to detail what withheld
documents exist and to show why they are privileged.
The sides in the Bush lawsuit eventually reached a
compromise without the judge ruling on specific claims of
privilege.
The results of a separate investigation of Fast and Furious
by the Justice Department's internal watchdog are expected
within weeks.
The Justice Department initially said it would wait until
the results of a review by the department's inspector general.
Later, it retracted an explanation it sent to Congress and said
some of the Fast and Furious tactics were improper.
Justice Department officials gave congressional
investigators thousands of pages of documents about the
trafficking operation, but the House held Holder in contempt of
Congress for his refusal to turn over others it considered
critical. The department declined to prosecute Holder after he
was censured.
The Fast and Furious operation was designed to gather
evidence against gun traffickers near the U.S.-Mexico border.
According to Issa's committee, prosecutors and agents with the
U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)
avoided cases against low-level gun-buyers in hopes of targeting
higher-level traffickers tied to violent drug cartels.
Critics say the strategy amounted to allowing some guns to
"walk" into Mexico.
Two weapons listed in a Fast and Furious database were found
at the scene where U.S. Border Patrol agent Brian Terry was shot
to death in 2010, but it has not been determined whether the
weapons contributed to his death. ATF agents did not begin
tracking the weapons until three days after their purchase.
Five men are charged in the United States with Terry's
murder. According to their indictment, they crossed into Arizona
from Mexico in a plan to rob drug traffickers.
The case is Committee on Oversight and Government Reform v
Eric H. Holder Jr., U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia, 12-cv-01332.