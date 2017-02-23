By Alexandra Alper
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Mexico will relay its anger
to senior U.S. officials on Thursday about a bid by President
Donald Trump to deport non-Mexican illegal migrants south across
the border, the latest point of tension between the two
neighbors.
The U.S. government is seeking to deport many illegal
immigrants to Mexico if they entered the United States from
there, regardless of their nationality, prompting a fiery
response from Mexican officials.
Calling the measure "unilateral" and "unprecedented,"
Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said the new U.S.
immigration guidelines would top the agenda of meetings in
Mexico City with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.
Washington has tried to downplay the tensions, which follow
arguments between the United States and Mexico over Trump's vow
to build a wall on the border and his attempts to browbeat
Mexico into giving concessions on trade.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on the eve
of the meetings that the U.S. relationship with Mexico was
"phenomenal" and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made
conciliatory comments on Thursday about trade.
Asked about Videgaray's rejection of Trump's bid to deport
non-Mexican illegal migrants to Mexico, Spicer said he expected
Tillerson and Kelly will "talk through the implementation of the
executive order."
The stakes are high for the United States, since Mexico has
warned that a breakdown in relations could affect its extensive
cooperation on the fight against narcotics and on stemming the
flow of Central American migrants that reach the U.S. border
The Mexican side plans to seek more information on Trump's
executive orders at the summit, according to notes from a senior
official that outlines Mexico's planned talking points at the
meeting.
Officials plan to say, "We are worried about the
consequences that these can have for Mexican nationals," in the
United States, the notes show.
As part of its response, Videgaray said Mexico's foreign
ministry would get involved in legal cases in the United States
where it considered the rights of Mexicans had been violated.
"The Mexican government will take all the measures legally
possible to defend the human rights of Mexicans abroad,
especially in the United States," Videgaray said.
TRADE 'PLAN B'
The visit, which will include meetings with Mexican
President Enrique Pena Nieto, as well as military, finance and
interior officials, is supposed to focus on border security, law
enforcement and trade, according to the state department.
Slapping tariffs on U.S. goods would be a "plan B" for
Mexico if renegotiations over a new mutually-beneficial trade
deal fail, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on
Thursday morning ahead of the talks.
Guajardo said he expected North American Free Trade
Agreement negotiations with both the United States and Canada to
begin this summer and conclude by the end of this year.
However, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said on Thursday he did
not see any changes to NAFTA in the short-term
But hopes for a thawing in relations are low, after a series
of botched meetings last month deepened tensions between the
historic allies.
"The relationship... is at such a historic low that it would
be wishful thinking to assume that new concrete agenda items to
advance will come at this point," Jason Marczak, director
of the Atlantic Council's Latin America Economic Growth
Initiative said.
Pena Nieto abruptly canceled a planned January summit with
Trump after the real estate mogul suggested the Mexican leader
should not come if he refused to pay for a border wall.
And Trump signed his first executive orders to punish
sanctuary cities and build the wall, which could cost around
$21.6 billion, the first time Videgaray traveled to Washington
to negotiate with counterparts last month.
Trump has also threatened to rip up the trade deal between
the United States and Mexico if he cannot renegotiate it to
favor American interests.
Trump's administration also plans to hire 15,000 more
immigration and border agents, while subjecting immigrants who
cannot show they have been in the country for more than two
years to "expedited removal."
(Additional reporting by Gabriel Stargardter, Christine Murray,
Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Frank Jack
Daniel and Alistair Bell)