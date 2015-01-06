MEXICO CITY Jan 6 The United States is engaged
in ongoing discussions with Mexican officials over whether to
export light crude oil to its southern neighbor, U.S. Commerce
Secretary Penny Pritzker said on Tuesday.
The potential light crude exports from the United States,
where output is surging, thanks to the shale boom, would mark a
dramatic shift in the energy trade for both countries.
Mexico is the third biggest crude supplier to the United
States, behind only Canada and Saudi Arabia, but it has
maintained a decades-old devotion to crude oil self-sufficiency
at home.
"It's an active, open discussion with the Mexican government
and something that we're trying to figure out if we can work
cooperatively on," Pritzker said in a telephone interview.
Her comments came just hours after a day of bilateral
meetings in Washington which included one-on-one discussions
between U.S. President Barack Obama and Mexican President
Enrique Pena Nieto.
"There's no resolution yet, but given our close relationship
what we want to be able to do is work constructively together,"
she said, adding that she hopes to conclude the talks "in the
near-term."
Dating to the 1970s, U.S. law prohibits crude exports but
the government can authorize exceptions, which it already does
with Canada.
Pritzker declined to say whether or not discussions included
a possible crude swap or what kinds of U.S. Commerce Department
export permits were under discussion.
Last month, the chief executive of Mexican national oil
company Pemex said it wants to start light crude imports from
the United States of up to 100,000 barrels per day to boost the
output of gasoline, but is awaiting approval from the U.S.
government.
Pritzker added that she hoped that negotiations for the
12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact would be
completed in the first half of this year.
"There seems to be a political window here in the United
States," she said, referring to the U.S. Congress, which is now
under Republican control and publicly embraces free trade.
Asked about Obama's recent announcement to normalize
diplomatic relations with Cuba, Pritzker said she had no
scheduled plans to lead a trade mission to the communist-ruled
island for now.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Christine Murray; Editing
by Simon Gardner and Richard Chang)