WASHINGTON, June 25 The U.S. Export-Import Bank
on Monday said it was providing a government guarantee for $1.2
billion in bonds that Mexican state oil company Pemex
plans to issue to finance purchases of U.S. goods and services.
Pemex anticipates four to seven bond offerings that will
occur from June to September 2012, Ex-Im Bank said.
If funding costs for the bonds prove to be prohibitive,
Pemex may exercise the option to seek Ex-Im direct loans, the
bank said.
Pemex is Ex-Im Bank's top borrower. Since 1998, the bank has
approved some $10.6 billion in financing to support Pemex's
activities in the oil and gas sector.
Each of Pemex's four expected transactions financed by the
bond offerings has a 10-year repayment term that matches terms
offered by other export credit agencies, Ex-Im Bank said.
The activity will increase Ex-Im Bank's total credit
exposure in Mexico, one of the bank's nine key markets, to $6.3
billion, the bank said.
The new project is expected to support an estimated 8,500
U.S. jobs in the oil and natural gas equipment and services
industry, mostly in Texas, California and Louisiana.
Mexican projects involved in these latest financing
transactions are the Cantarell Complex, Mexico's largest oil
field; the Strategic Gas Program, one of Mexico's largest gas
programs; and the New Projects of Pemex Exploration and
Production (PEP), a program devoted to onshore and offshore oil
and gas exploration ventures, Ex-Im Bank said.
(Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)