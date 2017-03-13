MEXICO CITY, March 13 Mexico would seek to block U.S. high-fructose corn syrup from entering Mexico if the United States imposes any tariffs on Mexican sugar, the head of Mexico's sugar industry association said on Monday.

Mexico was willing to negotiate with the United States to get a mutually beneficial deal, Juan Cortina, Mexico's sugar chamber president, said at an event in Mexico City. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)