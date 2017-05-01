UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MEXICO CITY May 1 The Mexican and U.S. governments agreed to extend the deadline for negotiations over a sugar trade agreement to June 5, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Monday. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources