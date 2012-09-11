* Florida group wants preliminary decision within 45 days
* Mexico opposes terminating 16-year-old pact
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Florida tomato growers want
the Obama administration to approve their request to terminate a
16-year-old tomato trade pact with Mexico before the Nov. 6
presidential election, a lawyer for the group said on Tuesday.
Florida growers complain the current agreement is outdated
and fails to protect them against Mexican tomatoes sold in the
United States well below the cost of production.
The pact is known as a "suspension agreement" because the
Commerce Department suspended anti-dumping proceedings in 1996
and negotiated a deal that governs the price at which Mexican
tomatoes can be sold in the United States.
Some supporters of the pact said the Florida Tomato
Exchange's case was timed to maximize political pressure on
Democratic President Barack Obama, who is facing a tough
re-election battle. But Terry Stewart, head of the Stewart and
Stewart law firm, which is representing the Florida Tomato
Exchange, denied those charges.
"This is only an election issue because the Mexicans have
put such enormous pressure on the Commerce Department and the
government overall" to keep the agreement, Stewart said.
Florida is one of several battleground states expected to
determine the outcome of the presidential election pitting Obama
against Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
The Commerce Department could have terminated the pact in
July, as the Florida Tomato Exchange requested, Stewart said.
Instead, the department decided after meeting with Mexican
officials in August to review the agreement and to make a
preliminary decision on any action "as soon as practicable."
Commerce Department officials have refused to say when a
preliminary decision will be made.
Stewart said he thinks Florida growers are entitled to a
decision within 45 days or by early October. Supporters of the
current agreement argue a 270-day review is warranted.
U.S. imports of Mexican tomatoes have nearly tripled in
value since the 1996 pact and totaled about $1.8 billion last
year, the Florida growers said.
Voiding the agreement would pave the way for the Florida
group to bring a new anti-dumping case against Mexico based on
more recent price and cost-of-production data, but Stewart
insisted there has been no final decision on that.
At a meeting in Washington on Aug. 16, Mexican Under
Secretary for Foreign Trade Francisco de Rosenzweig urged senior
Commerce Department officials not to terminate the pact.
"Tomatoes are the most important agricultural export from
Mexico to the United States and are crucial to the Mexican
economy," the Mexican government said in follow-up comments
filed last week with the Commerce Department.
"Termination of the suspension agreement would not only harm
the Mexican agricultural sector, but would also affect U.S.
consumers, who would pay higher prices, have less variety of
products, and suffer from scarcity because U.S. producers have
insufficient capacity to satisfy U.S. demand," Mexico said.
Mexico producers and importers in Arizona are battling to
keep the pact and accuse the Florida group of failing to show
that 85 percent of the U.S. industry supports its request.
"As a result, the department's initiation of this changed
circumstances review was unlawful," attorneys with the firm
Shearman & Sterling, who represent the Mexican tomato industry,
said in comments filed with the Commerce Department.
Florida growers "have timed their request for the middle of
presidential election in the hopes of guaranteeing the
department's support and help in their efforts. The department
must not give into this request," the law firm added.
Stewart said the Florida group has shown support from around
90 percent of U.S. industry and was "dumbfounded" the Commerce
Department did not immediately terminate the pact.