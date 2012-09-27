WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The U.S. Commerce
Department, responding to a election-year request from Florida
producers, said on Thursday it had made a preliminary decision
to terminate a 16-year-old tomato trade agreement with Mexico,
subject to a final review.
"The Department will issue the final results of this changed
circumstances review ... as soon as is practicable, but not
later than 270 days after the date on which this review was
initiated," the Commerce Department said in a decision memo.
Mexico has urged the United States to keep the agreement,
which it says has brought stability to tomato trade between the
two countries.