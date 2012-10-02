* Senior Mexico trade official in Washington this week for
talks
* Mexican ambassador said U.S. decision based on 'bad
politics'
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Oct 2 U.S. business groups said on
Tuesday they were worried about a damaging trade war with Mexico
if President Barack Obama's administration follows through on a
preliminary decision to end a 16-year-old tomato trade
agreement.
They also expressed concern that last week's Commerce
Department decision was politically motivated to sway voters in
Florida, the second largest U.S. tomato producer and one of a
handful of battleground states expected to play a decisive role
in the Nov. 6 presidential election.
"We think the U.S.-Mexico economic relationship is
tremendously important," Patrick Kilbride of the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce told reporters on a conference call. "We don't want to
see another trade war ignited," he added, referring to a
previous dispute over cross-border trucking.
Florida tomato growers have pressed the Obama administration
since June to terminate a 1996 agreement with Mexico on the
grounds it fails to protect them against Mexican tomatoes sold
in the United States below the cost of production.
Terminating the pact would clear the way for Florida
growers, who compete with Mexico for the U.S. winter and early
spring tomato market, to file a new anti-dumping case against
their Mexican rivals.
Last week, the U.S. Commerce Department stopped short of
immediately tearing up the agreement, but took a preliminary
position in favor of ending the pact. It promised a final
decision "as soon as practicable" and in no more than 270 days.
Mexican growers export about $1.9 billion worth of tomatoes
to the United States. They say Florida producers have failed to
keep pace with technological changes that have produced a
tastier Mexican tomato and propelled sales in the United States.
The decision surprised Mexican officials and tomato
producers, who have offered to renegotiate the pact. They argue
the agreement has benefited U.S. consumers and brought stability
to the North American market.
Lance Jungmeyer, president of the Fresh Produce Association
of the Americas, said U.S. importers were also "shocked" by the
decision because more than 370 U.S. companies and business
organizations wrote to the Commerce Department arguing to keep
the pact.
Walmart, the National Pork Producers Council, the American
Meat Institute and others said they were worried that ending the
agreement could damage their exports to Mexico and increase the
cost of tomatoes for U.S. consumers, Jungmeyer said.
Mexican Ambassador to the United States Arturo Sarukhan also
has said the decision appeared to be "dictated by bad politics
rather than sound policy."
He raised the threat of retaliation if Mexico's tomato
exports to the United States are damaged by the dispute, noting
the country had aggressively defended its interest in a
long-running dispute with the U.S. over barriers to Mexican
trucking.
"If Mexico's interests end up being affected, Mexico will
respond: you should ask those who were in the Mexican
cross-hairs over the trucking dispute. When Mexico aims, Mexico
hits the target," Sarukhan said after the preliminary decision.
Francisco de Rosenzweig, Mexico's undersecretary of foreign
trade, is expected to raise the same issues in meetings with
U.S. trade officials this week.
Bill Reinsch, president of the National Foreign Trade
Council, said U.S. business groups were concerned the Obama
administration might rush to make a final a decision ahead of
the presidential election.
He urged the department to carefully consider the issue of
whether Florida growers really have the support of 85 percent of
the U.S. industry, which is required to terminate the pact.
Florida growers say they do, based on official U.S.
Agriculture Department production numbers. But Mexico growers
and U.S. importers say the USDA data leaves out thousands of
smaller growers throughout the United States.