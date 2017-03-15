WASHINGTON, March 15 One of U.S. President
Donald Trump's most protectionist trade advisers struck a more
conciliatory tone with Mexico on Wednesday, saying he wanted the
two countries and Canada to form a regional manufacturing
"powerhouse" with stricter rules of origin.
White House National Economic Council Director Peter
Navarro's comments on Bloomberg News helped boost Mexico's peso
to nearly its highest level since Trump's election last
November.
The comments indicate that Navarro, a strong voice behind
Trump's calls during the campaign for steep tariffs on goods
from Mexico and China to help reduce U.S. trade deficits, was
now seeking to cooperate with Mexico to the benefit of both
countries. Navarro said he wanted to strengthen manufacturing in
the three countries through renegotiation of the North American
Free Trade Agreement.
Navarro said the 23-year-old trade pact could be transformed
into two parallel U.S. bilateral deals with Canada and Mexico,
or a modernization of the current trilateral deal.
"We have a tremendous opportunity, with Mexico in
particular, to use higher rules of origin to develop a mutually
beneficial regional powerhouse where workers and manufacturers
on both sides of the border will benefit enormously," Bloomberg
quoted Navarro as saying. "It’s just as much in their interests
as it is in our interests to increase the rules of origin."
In automotive products, the biggest area of manufactured
goods trade between the United States and Mexico, vehicles must
have 62.5 percent North American content to qualify for NAFTA's
tariff-free benefits. Navarro has said that rule allows North
American manufacturers to use too many Asian parts.
Both Mexican and Canadian officials say they want to
renegotiate and modernize NAFTA.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said he would trigger
notification to Congress to start the NAFTA renegotiation
process by late March, with substantive talks beginning later
this year.
The Mexican peso, which had fallen sharply after Trump's
election on fears that trade between the two countries would be
disrupted, had strengthened to below 19.5 to the dollar at
midday.
With the Trump administration filling out with more voices
on trade issues, it is unclear how much influence Navarro will
have.
Ross has been designated to take a leading role on trade
issues, while U.S. Trade Representative nominee Robert
Lighthizer told senators in his confirmation hearing on Tuesday
that he would have full statutory authority to negotiate trade
deals.
Lighthizer, a veteran trade lawyer and former USTR official
in the 1980s, said he would "sort out" differences within the
administration over trade.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)