WASHINGTON, March 9 Accords to update trade
relations between Mexico and the United States could be possible
towards the end of this year, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis
Videgaray said on Thursday.
Mexico is facing tough negotiations over trade with the
United States because U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened
to dump the NAFTA trade agreement between the two nations and
Canada if he cannot rework it in the United States' favor.
Speaking to reporters in Washington after meeting U.S.
officials, Videgaray said he expected formal talks on trade to
begin around the middle of 2017 and that "possible deals over
trade could be reached towards the end of the year."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)