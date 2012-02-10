Feb 9 Spreading drug violence, kidnappings
and carjackings in Mexico have led the U.S. State Department to
increase the number of places it says Americans should avoid for
safety reasons for the second time in less than a year.
A travel advisory issued this week urged U.S. citizens to
avoid all but essential travel to 14 states in northern and
central Mexico, warning that U.S. citizens have fallen victim to
drug-cartel related activity "including homicide, gunbattles,
kidnapping, carjacking and highway robbery."
In April, the State Department had issued a warning about 10
states.
The latest advisory cites concerns about parts of
Aguascalientes, Guerrero and Nayarit in central Mexico, and
raises its advisory against non-essential travel to include
Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Nuevo Leon, San Luis Potosi,
Sinaloa and Zacatecas as well as Tamaulipas and Michoacan.
The State Department also maintained an April warning
against non-essential travel to parts of Sonora, south of
Arizona, and central Jalisco state, where drug cartel violence
has become more widespread.
"Gunbattles have occurred in broad daylight on streets and
in other public venues, such as restaurants and clubs. During
some of these incidents, U.S. citizens have been trapped and
temporarily prevented from leaving the area," the travel
advisory said.
"The location and timing of future armed engagements is
unpredictable. We recommend that you defer travel to the areas
indicated in this travel warning and to exercise extreme caution
when traveling throughout the northern border region."
More than 47,500 people have been killed in Mexico since
2006 when President Felipe Calderon took office and sent the
Mexican armed forces to crush powerful cartels battling for
lucrative smuggling routes to the United States.
The State Department advisory noted that 130 Americans were
reported murdered in Mexico last year, up from 111 in 2010 and
35 in 2007.
Among recent atrocities was a fire set by masked gunmen in
August in a casino in Monterrey, Mexico's industrial capital in
Nuevo Leon, that killed 52 people, mostly women.
Earlier this month, a U.S. missionary couple from Colorado
were killed at their home in the city. The advisory urged
travelers to Monterrey to exercise "extreme caution."
(Reporting By Tim Gaynor; editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Mohammad Zargham)