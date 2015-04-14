UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The United States plans to appeal a World Trade Organization ruling against its dolphin-safe tuna labeling regime, a spokesman for the U.S Trade Representative said on Tuesday.
The United States was pleased that the WTO compliance panel found it was entitled to disqualify tuna caught by the method used by Mexican fishing boats from bearing dolphin-safe labels, but disappointed that the WTO found the measures discriminated against Mexican tuna exports.
"The United States plans on appealing the report in the coming months," USTR spokesman Andrew Bates said. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.