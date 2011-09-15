GENEVA, Sept 15 A World Trade Organization panel has partially backed a Mexican complaint about U.S. rules on imports of Mexican tuna, the WTO said on Thursday.

Mexico had complained to the WTO that U.S. labelling rules discriminated against Mexico because they prevented its tuna exports being marked as "dolphin-safe", and were therefore blocked from entering the U.S. market.

The panel said the U.S. rules did not discriminate against Mexico but they were more restrictive than they needed to be to keep meet the goals of informing consumers and protecting dolphins.

The United States may appeal against the decision.

Most canned tuna sold in the United States is certified as dolphin-safe, meaning that it has been caught using fishing methods that do not harm dolphins.

World Growth, a non-governmental organisation that promotes globalisation, called the decision "a significant milestone in the ongoing friction between free trade and environmental policy".

"It is clear that if this decision is not appealed, the growing trend towards using environmental standards as trade barriers should be significantly curtailed," it said in a newsletter. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by David Stamp)