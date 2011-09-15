GENEVA, Sept 15 A World Trade Organization panel
has partially backed a Mexican complaint about U.S. rules on
imports of Mexican tuna, the WTO said on Thursday.
Mexico had complained to the WTO that U.S. labelling rules
discriminated against Mexico because they prevented its tuna
exports being marked as "dolphin-safe", and were therefore
blocked from entering the U.S. market.
The panel said the U.S. rules did not discriminate against
Mexico but they were more restrictive than they needed to be to
keep meet the goals of informing consumers and protecting
dolphins.
The United States may appeal against the decision.
Most canned tuna sold in the United States is certified as
dolphin-safe, meaning that it has been caught using fishing
methods that do not harm dolphins.
World Growth, a non-governmental organisation that promotes
globalisation, called the decision "a significant milestone in
the ongoing friction between free trade and environmental
policy".
"It is clear that if this decision is not appealed, the
growing trend towards using environmental standards as trade
barriers should be significantly curtailed," it said in a
newsletter.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by David Stamp)