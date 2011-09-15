* WTO decision seeks to end 20-year-old tuna war
* Trade activists blast the decision as WTO overreach
* US says "very concerned" by ruling and may appeal
GENEVA, Sept 15 A World Trade Organization
panel has partially backed a Mexican complaint about U.S. rules
restricting imports of Mexican tuna, potentially opening the
door to tuna imports for the first time in 20 years.
The United States stopped selling Mexican tuna in 1991,
citing complaints that the fishing techniques used by its
neighbor were hurting the local dolphin population.
But Mexico said the claims were unfounded and complained to
the WTO that U.S. labeling rules discriminated against Mexico
by preventing its tuna exports from being marked as
"dolphin-safe," therefore blocking them from the U.S. market.
The WTO panel said the U.S. rules did not discriminate
against Mexico but they were more restrictive than they needed
to be to meet the goals of informing consumers and protecting
dolphins.
Most canned tuna sold in the United States is certified as
dolphin-safe, meaning that it has been caught using fishing
methods that do not harm dolphins.
The United States said it might appeal the decision. If it
appeals and Mexico wins again, the United States could come
under pressure to change its rules to allow Mexican imports or
face possible trade sanctions.
U.S. trade activists seized on the ruling as an example of
overreaching by the WTO and predicted public outrage.
"A WTO tribunal is telling American consumers that having
the product labels that we rely on to make sure our shopping
and dining choices do not result in dolphins being killed is a
WTO violation," said Lori Wallach, director of Public Citizen's
Global Trade Watch.
"These are labels that apply to domestic and foreign tuna
alike that we pushed our Congress to pass," she said.
Andrea Mead, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade
Representative's Office, said Washington was relieved "the
panel rejected nearly all of Mexico's claims" and found the
goal of protecting dolphins was legitimate.
"The United States is very concerned, however, that the
panel found the U.S. measures to be more trade restrictive than
necessary to achieve the objectives of the measures. We are
carefully considering all of our options with respect to this
finding, including an appeal," Mead said.
Mexico complained in its case that the U.S. labeling
provision effectively prevents Mexican tuna from entering the
U.S. market even though Mexico meets the highest international
standards for the protection of dolphins.
In a statement on Thursday, Mexico's economy ministry said
the WTO panel backed the idea of a separate dolphin-safe label
proposed by Mexico to certify its tuna.
Mexico has argued that complying with the terms of the U.S.
label would be more costly for the Mexican fleet without
providing additional protections for dolphins.
World Growth, a nongovernmental organisation that promotes
globalisation, said the decision was a milestone.
"It is clear that if this decision is not appealed, the
growing trend towards using environmental standards as trade
barriers should be significantly curtailed," it said in a
newsletter."
(Reporting by Tom Miles in Geneva and Doug Palmer in
Washington; Editing by David Stamp and Vicki Allen)