Among the hundreds of
companies expressing interest in helping to build U.S. President
Donald Trump's southern border wall, one four-member concern
stands out: It is from Mexico.
Ecovelocity, based in the central city of Puebla, is betting
it can provide cheap industrial LED lights for the project,
which has sparked the ire of Mexicans.
Theodore Atalla, Ecovelocity's owner, is an Egyptian native
of Greek heritage who has made Mexico his home for most of the
past two decades. He said his firm looked to undercut
competition by providing lighting it imports mostly from China.
"It would only be on the Mexican side because I don't think
we would be allowed to work on the other side," Atalla said in
an interview. "They said they only wanted American products."
Trump has vowed to start work quickly on the barrier along
the nearly 2,000-mile (3,200-km) U.S.-Mexico border to prevent
illegal immigrants and drugs from crossing to the north. He has
repeatedly said Mexico will pay for it, something the Mexican
government has flatly said it will not do.
Parts of the border are already divided by high fences, and
a huge part of the boundary runs along the Rio Grande river.
Some 640 firms, mostly from the United States, have put
their names forward to participate in the design and
construction of the wall, the U.S. government's website for
business opportunities shows.
Companies based in Spain, Germany, South Africa, Britain,
Ireland, Puerto Rico and Canada are among others on the list.
Ecovelocity is the only one registered in Mexico, possibly a
sign of the depth of feeling against the barrier south of the
border, where there has been a surge in patriotism triggered by
Trump's repeated swipes at the country.
Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest
cement producers, has said it is open to providing quotes to
supply the raw materials for the border wall. Competitor Grupo
Cementos de Chihuahua has also signaled a readiness to
work on the project.
Both companies have a strong presence in the United States.
Atalla said public-sector corruption had made business
tricky at times in Mexico, turning the Trump wall into a
prospective growth opportunity for his firm.
"So I put my name on the list to see what happens," he said.
