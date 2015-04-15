By Zachary Fagenson
MIAMI, April 15 Blackstone Group LP has
secured a $600 million loan for a Florida developer turning a
once dingy, warehouse district in Miami into a premier luxury
retail destination, according to sources familiar with the deal.
Blackstone will hold a $100 million mezzanine portion of the
loan with the Bank of China providing $250 million, Craig
Robins, president and chief executive of Miami-based Dacra
Development, told Reuters on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank and Credit
Agricole will split the balance, he added.
Dacra partnered with L Real Estate, a fund sponsored by
luxury giant Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, in 2011 to
form Design District Associates. The partnership, initially
financed by Credit Agricole, is in the midst of building 1.2
million square feet of retail space across 20 buildings in the
Design District just north of downtown Miami.
A little less than half of the neighborhood's expected 120
stores were open at end of 2014, coinciding with the
international contemporary art fair Art Basel Miami Beach.
At the heart of the development is a towering glass
courtyard where flagship Louis Vuitton, Cartier and Piaget
stores surround a courtyard with a Buckminster Fuller-designed
sculpture.
The area's offerings also include art galleries, interior
design stores and restaurants helmed by James Beard
award-winning chefs that have been a magnet for wealthy
travelers visiting Miami.
The total value of the project, expected to be complete by
2016, including existing equity is $2.2 billion, Robins said.
Chicago real estate investment firm General Growth Properties
and New York-based Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp paid $280
million in late 2014 for a 20 percent stake in the partnership.
