By Zachary Fagenson
| MIAMI, Sept 30
MIAMI, Sept 30 The city of Miami has given the
nod to a $1.5 billion mixed-use project boosters said will
transform downtown Miami, adding retail and public spaces to a
destitute neighborhood squeezed between condominium towers and
the home of the Miami Heat basketball team.
City commissioners late Monday voted unanimously to allow
Miami developers Miami Worldcenter Associates, together with
Michigan-based shopping center developers Taubman Centers
and The Forbes Company, to move forward with plans for a
sprawling complex that will span several city blocks.
The development will comprise nearly 1 million square feet
of retail space (93,000 square meters), a 1,800-room hotel, and
an attached 600,000-square-foot (56,000-square-meter) convention
center.
Dozens of real estate investors and agents along with labor
unions turned out on Monday in support of the project and its
purported economic windfall.
Local businesses also came out in support, saying the
project would help revive the downtown area currently a refuge
for homeless people.
"The week we moved in there were 13 homeless people sleeping
on the street, now there are entrepreneurs from 18 countries
coming to work on technology startups every day," said Susan
Amat, founder of Venture Hive, a technology incubator where the
complex is slated to be built.
Yet some residents raised concerns over parking issues,
expansion of liquor licenses in the area, and turning over too
much control to the developer.
"I don't want this flipped to a Chinese casino or a Las
Vegas strip club and the way this development agreement is
written this is something that could happen," said Brad
Knoefler, a downtown real estate developer and neighborhood
activist.
Miami's downtown area has been undergoing a radical
transformation in recent years with the addition of new condos,
office buildings and hotels, and only briefly interrupted by the
recession which led to a real estate collapse across south
Florida.
On the other side of Miami's downtown core, Hong Kong-based
Swire Properties Inc. is well advanced on the $1 billion
Brickell City Centre that when finished will offer 5.4 million
square feet (500,000 square meters) of office, residential,
hotel, retail and entertainment space.
(Reporting by Zachary Fagenson; Editing by David Adams and Eric
Beech)