July 28 Miami officials declared "financial
urgency" in a bid to get $40 million in labor concessions from
police, firefighters and other union workers, using a Florida
law that allows the city to unilaterally alter union contracts,
according to media reports.
The declaration in a letter by City Manager Johnny Martinez
on Friday was the fourth in four years by the administration of
Mayor Tomas Regalado, who has said staff costs had to be cut
again because they account for nearly 80 percent of the city's
$485 million operating budget for the next fiscal year.
Regalado also has recommended $20 million of other spending
reductions. On Thursday, city commissioners voted to keep local
property taxes unchanged.
Miami officials were not immediately available on Saturday
but published news reports quoted Martinez as saying city
officials expected to resume negotiations with unions for
police, firefighters, sanitation crews and administrative
workers within two weeks.
Regalado resists calls for increases in local property taxes
and argues that austerity would encourage outside investment and
migration, and leave the city of 410,000 well placed.
"We want to be partners and not adversaries; we want to be a
family that works for the city of Miami," Regalado said on
Thursday.
Miami officials are pushing for the concessions from the
city's four government workers' unions as part of a plan to plug
a $60 million gap. Pension contributions, overtime limits for
firefighters and higher health insurance contributions are among
the city's proposals.
Part of the budget shortfall is caused by the scheduled
expiration of temporary concessions made last year by police and
other unions.
Labor leaders told city commissioners on Thursday that
Miami's unions had made substantial give-backs to help ease
financial pressure on the city. Firefighters have said their pay
has been reduced by 35 percent in recent years.
Stung especially hard by the U.S. housing collapse, Miami
used Florida's financial urgency law in May 2010 to change labor
terms that saved the city $80 million. Other Florida cities,
like nearby Hollywood, also have used the law to force pay cuts
on government workers.
On Wednesday, Moody's Investors Service put $669 million of
Miami's debt on review for possible ratings cuts after federal
regulators determined that city officials had misled bond
investors about its finances.
Other leading ratings groups, Standard & Poor's and Fitch,
said their analysts were closely watching the inquiry by the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but would take no
immediate ratings actions on Miami's debt.
"While Fitch is concerned about the costs and potential
operational disruptions associated with the ongoing
investigation, recent financial results indicate some modest
improvement in the city's overall financial position," Fitch
said in written statement.
