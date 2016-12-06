NEW YORK Dec 6 A federal judge has rejected the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's request for a record
$450,000 penalty against a former Miami budget director found
liable for misleading municipal bond investors, fining the man
$15,000 instead.
In an order on Monday, U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga
said the SEC has already made an example of former budget
director Michael Boudreaux in its first municipal securities
fraud case to go to trial.
Boudreaux and the city of Miami were found liable by a jury
in September for shifting money among accounts to hide the
city's worsening financial condition from investors who bought
over $150 million of Miami's bonds in 2009.
Though a jury found Boudreaux acted with severe
recklessness, he did not gain financially from his conduct,
Altonaga said, adding that the fine the SEC was seeking appeared
"overreaching and punitive."
The SEC's 2013 lawsuit alleged the city's "shell game"
helped it win favorable ratings for its bonds and exposed
bondholders to substantial risk of losses.
Penalties were not part of the jury trial. Miami reached an
agreement with the SEC in October to pay $1 million to settle
its case.
A $450,000 penalty against Boudreaux would have been the
largest ever against a municipal official by the SEC. In a
motion in October, the SEC said the penalty was justified
because Boudreaux orchestrated the fraud and directed multiple
transfers of money over a two-year period.
In a statement on Monday, Boudreaux's lawyer Benedict Kuehne
said his client was relieved by the reduced penalty.
SEC spokesman Ryan White declined comment.
In a motion in November, Kuehne had argued that the proposed
penalty was "massively unfair." Boudreaux had already been
financially ruined by the SEC's case and could no longer find
work in municipal government, his lawyer said.
In Monday's order, Altonaga said the SEC failed to present
any evidence that Boudreaux's conduct caused investor losses or
a substantial risk of losses. It was also unreasonable to expect
Boudreaux to individually pay almost half the amount paid by the
city itself, she said.
The judge also rejected the SEC's request for a permanent
injunction barring Boudreaux from future violations of
securities laws, saying there is "little to no chance" he will
ever work for a municipality again, let alone with securities or
bonds.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v City of
Miami, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, No.
13-22600
(Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Anthony Lin and Tom Brown)