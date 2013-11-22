MIAMI Nov 21 Paris has the Eiffel Tower and now
a developer is hoping to give Miami its own eye-catching
landmark.
Jeff Berkowitz plans to raise $300 million to $400 million,
partly from Chinese investors, to build the curvaceous
1,000-foot (305-meter) tall SkyRise Miami tower on the water
that would feature fine dining, as well as a bungee jump
platform, and a vertical "drop ride" that would send
thrill-seekers plummeting 50 stories.
Shaped like a vertical hairpin, the sleek structure is open
at the sides to allow hurricane-force winds to blow through, and
has the support of city officials, including Miami Dade County
Mayor Carlos Gimenez.
"This is going to become Miami's Eiffel Tower," Berkowitz
said, estimating it could attract 3.2 million visitors annually.
The observation decks on the 86th and 102nd floor of the
Empire State Building in New York City, the second highest in
the United States at 1,211 feet, attract about 4 million
visitors annually, earning more $60 million according to 2012
documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The sleek steel and glass monolith designed by
Arquitectonica, one of Miami's top architecture firms, still has
to go through the permit process with local authorities and
needs an agreement with South Florida-based General Growth
Prosperities, which owns malls across the country including the
waterfront shopping center in Miami where the proposed tower
would be built.
The Federal Aviation Administration, which must approve
building heights along flights paths in and out of Miami
International Airport, has signed off on it, Berkowitz said.
The project has been under wraps for three years and during
that time developers and architects have made several trips to
Toronto for wind tunnel testing to ensure the tower can
withstand the hurricane-force winds that sometimes hit Miami,
Berkowitz said.
Tishman Construction, builder of both the original and new
World Trade Center, along with Miami-based Coastal Construction
would serve as general contractors. Montreal-based gsmprjct°,
which designed the observation deck atop the Burj Khalifa in
Dubai, once the world's tallest building, has been contracted to
handle the one that will sit on the SkyRise tower.
Berkowitz said he is planning a three-city tour of China in
the coming month to court potential investors. The plan is to
tempt potential investors with the U.S. Citizenship and
Immigration Service's EB-5 visa program, which offers green
cards to people who invest $500,000 and $1 million and create or
save 10 jobs in two years.
While the program has come under criticism for lax
oversight, its popularity has exploded in the years following
the global financial meltdown as developers and businesses seek
fresh capital in still-tight credit markets.
(Editing by David Adams and Bill Trott)