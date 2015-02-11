Feb 11 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder proposed a $54 billion, all-funds budget for fiscal 2016 on Wednesday, while also taking action to eliminate a $325 million projected shortfall in the current general fund budget.

The Republican governor issued an executive order trimming state spending for the existing fiscal year 2015 budget by about $106 million. He also plans to shift about $250 million in surplus school aid funds to the general fund, according to Kurt Weiss, a state budget office spokesman.

Michigan's treasurer, budget director and heads of the House and Senate fiscal agencies last month lowered revenue projections for the fiscal 2015 and 2016 budgets primarily due to tax credits awarded over the last decade to businesses. Weiss said cuts made in the current budget will continue into the next fiscal year.

The spending plan for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1 includes a $9.6 billion general fund and $12.6 billion school aid fund. Snyder proposed a $108 million increase in primary and secondary school funding and a $28 million funding boost for higher education.

Constitutionally required revenue sharing for cities and other local governments would climb by $23.8 million, while another $243 million would be available for governments that meet accountability and transparency goals.

Snyder's plan also adds $112.5 million to the rainy day fund, a move that would boost the balance to $611 million at the end of fiscal 2016.

"This is a structurally sound, very good budget I proposed," Snyder told reporters.

But House Democrats said the governor's budget ignores the source of the shortfalls.

"Everyday people had no say in giving irresponsible tax credits to big corporations and CEOs, but they're the ones who will pay the price for it," said Democratic State Representative Sarah Roberts, a House Appropriations Committee member, in a statement.