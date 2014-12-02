CHICAGO Dec 2 A power outage forced the closings of several municipal buildings in downtown Detroit on Tuesday shortly after 10 a.m., according to media reports and websites of universities and courts.

Street lights were out for several blocks and major buildings affected include the Joe Louis Arena and all the city's firehouses, WWJ-TV reported.

A courthouse in downtown Detroit and the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, which includes city hall, were also closed because of the power outage, the 3rd Judicial Circuit said on its website.

Detroit Institute of Arts was hit by the outage and employees were escorting visitors out of the building, a spokesperson said.

Wayne State University said on its website that a power failure was affecting multiple buildings on campus and work was being done to address the situation. Classes were running as scheduled.

The fire department's dispatch radio confirmed that several firehouses are operating on generator power, according to the WWJ-TV report.

