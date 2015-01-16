Jan 16 Michigan's general fund revenue will drop by $325 million in the current fiscal year due to triggered corporate tax breaks, state officials said on Friday.

A consensus revenue estimate reached by Michigan's treasurer, budget director and heads of the House and Senate fiscal agencies projected fiscal 2015 general fund revenue at $9.5 billion, which is $325 million less than they projected in May, when the revenue estimate was lowered by $253 million.

State Treasurer Kevin Clinton said while the state's economy is picking up steam, business tax credits are "significantly" impacting revenue.

"The credits, many of which were awarded as much as a decade ago, have been a serious risk over the last few revenue estimating cycles, but have now turned to reality," he said in a statement.

Democratic lawmakers contend that tax breaks have accelerated under Republican Governor Rick Snyder, who began his second term in office last week.

"It should be obvious to everyone by now that the Republican policy of all but eliminating taxes on corporations not only doesn't work, but is downright dangerous," House Democratic Leader Tim Greimel said in a statement.

Revenue earmarked for school districts in the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30 was projected to total nearly $11.9 billion, up $36 million from May.

For fiscal 2016, which begins Oct. 1, the officials lowered their general fund estimate by $532 million to $9.71 billion from May projections primarily due to business tax credits and increased school aid fund revenue by a scant $6 million to $12.26 billion. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)