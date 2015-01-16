Jan 16 Michigan's general fund revenue will drop
by $325 million in the current fiscal year due to triggered
corporate tax breaks, state officials said on Friday.
A consensus revenue estimate reached by Michigan's
treasurer, budget director and heads of the House and Senate
fiscal agencies projected fiscal 2015 general fund revenue at
$9.5 billion, which is $325 million less than they projected in
May, when the revenue estimate was lowered by $253 million.
State Treasurer Kevin Clinton said while the state's economy
is picking up steam, business tax credits are "significantly"
impacting revenue.
"The credits, many of which were awarded as much as a decade
ago, have been a serious risk over the last few revenue
estimating cycles, but have now turned to reality," he said in a
statement.
Democratic lawmakers contend that tax breaks have
accelerated under Republican Governor Rick Snyder, who began his
second term in office last week.
"It should be obvious to everyone by now that the Republican
policy of all but eliminating taxes on corporations not only
doesn't work, but is downright dangerous," House Democratic
Leader Tim Greimel said in a statement.
Revenue earmarked for school districts in the fiscal year
that ends Sept. 30 was projected to total nearly $11.9 billion,
up $36 million from May.
For fiscal 2016, which begins Oct. 1, the officials lowered
their general fund estimate by $532 million to $9.71 billion
from May projections primarily due to business tax credits and
increased school aid fund revenue by a scant $6 million to
$12.26 billion.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)