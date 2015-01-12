Jan 12 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder on Monday
signed into law legislation that would raise about $1.3 billion
a year to fix the state's deteriorating roads and bridges if
voters agree.
A constitutional amendment on the May 5 state-wide ballot
would replace the sales tax on gasoline with a new wholesale
tax. The amendment would also raise the sales tax by 1
percentage point to 7 percent, providing a $300 million annual
revenue boost for schools and $94 million for local governments.
Currently, Michigan's sale tax revenue on fuel is
constitutionally dedicated to schools and local governments.
"This plan makes long-term investments that will give
motorists a safe, modern transportation system," the Republican
governor said in a statement.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by David Gregorio)