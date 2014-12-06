Dec 5 A suspect was taken into custody by police in Michigan on Friday after multiple victims were stabbed aboard an Amtrak train in the small city of Niles, a police dispatcher said.

The Niles Police Department dispatcher, who only gave her name as Nicole, could not immediately say how many victims were hurt, or give any further details on the incident or suspect. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Sandra Maler)