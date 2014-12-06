UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Dec 5 A suspect was taken into custody by police in Michigan on Friday after multiple victims were stabbed aboard an Amtrak train in the small city of Niles, a police dispatcher said.
The Niles Police Department dispatcher, who only gave her name as Nicole, could not immediately say how many victims were hurt, or give any further details on the incident or suspect. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders