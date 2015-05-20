May 20 Michigan's seasonally adjusted
unemployment rate fell to 5.4 percent in April, matching the
national jobless rate for the first time since September 2000,
Governor Rick Snyder said on Wednesday.
The state, which is home to major U.S. automakers, was hit
hard by the Great Recession. Its jobless rate regularly topped
those of other states, hitting 14.9 percent in June 2009 before
steadily falling.
Michigan's rate for last month dipped to 5.4 percent from
5.6 percent in March. The U.S. rate was unchanged at 5.4
percent.
"Reaching the national average after being dead last has
been a priority as we've worked to reinvent Michigan," the
governor said in a statement.
Snyder, a Republican, said the state has cut its
unemployment rate by more than half since the end of 2010.
