June 18 Michigan's Wayne County has postponed the sale of nearly $187 million of notes until next week after the county requested a fiscal review from the state treasurer, a county official said on Thursday.

Christa J. McLellan, the county's deputy treasurer, said the sale, which had been scheduled for Thursday through Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will be rescheduled for next Wednesday or Thursday with the goal of closing the deal by the end of June. (Reporting By Karen Pierog)