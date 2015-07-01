July 1 Wayne County, home to Detroit, was under
"probable financial stress," the state of Michigan said on
Wednesday and announced plans to start a formal fiscal review.
The state's Local Emergency Financial Assistance Loan Board
said Governor Rick Snyder will appoint a review team that
includes Michigan's treasurer and budget director to see if a
financial emergency exists.
"While county officials have taken some important steps in
an effort to remedy the current crisis, the county continues to
face significant financial difficulties that must be addressed
now," State Treasurer Nick Khouri, who chairs the Emergency Loan
Board, said in a statement.
A preliminary review of the county pointed to chronic budget
deficits projected to hit $171.4 million by fiscal 2019 and big
pension pressures. Since fiscal 2004, the county's pension
funding ratio has fallen to 45 percent from nearly 95 percent
and the unfunded pension liability has climbed to $910.5 million
from just $49.6 million, according to the review.
Detroit went through a similar process that led to the
filing of the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy, which the city
exited last December after shedding about $7 billion of its $8
billion of debt and obligations.
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans requested the review
last month, asking the state for a fiscal emergency declaration
and a consent agreement to fix the problem.
Last week, the county sold nearly $188 million of taxable
notes due on Dec. 1, 2017 with a hefty 6 percent yield and 5.75
percent coupon.
