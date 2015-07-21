(Adds background on county's request for review and Detroit
July 21 Michigan's Wayne County, home to
Detroit, is in a financial emergency due to chronic budget
deficits and a big unfunded healthcare liability, a
state-appointed review team announced on Tuesday.
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder has 10 days to officially
declare a financial emergency.
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans requested the review
last month, asking the state for a fiscal emergency declaration
and a consent agreement to fix problems.
The review team, appointed on July 2, said the county's
out-of-balance budgets over the last four years and an estimated
$1.3 billion unfunded healthcare liability led to its conclusion
that a financial emergency exists.
Detroit went through a similar review process that led to
the filing of the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy, which the
city exited last December after shedding about $7 billion of its
$8 billion of debt and obligations.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Christian Plumb, Bernard
Orr)