(Rewrites with Microsoft statement that it will not hand over
emails)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Aug 29 A judge on Friday lifted a
suspension on her order directing Microsoft Corp to
turn over a customer's emails stored overseas to U.S.
prosecutors, but the software company said it would not release
any emails while it appeals the ruling.
Chief Judge Loretta Preska of the U.S. District Court in
Manhattan had on July 31 upheld a magistrate judge's ruling on
the emails, which have been held in a data center in Ireland.
That prospect had drawn concern from technology companies -
fearful of losing revenue from foreign customers worried that
U.S. law enforcement might win broad power to seize their data.
Microsoft in particular was stung by revelations last year
by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden and
has been at pains to prove to customers that it does not allow
the U.S. government unchallenged access to personal data on its
servers.
Preska had delayed enforcement of the government's search
warrant so Microsoft could appeal.
But prosecutors later said that because her order was not a
"final, appealable order" and because Microsoft had yet to be
held in contempt, there was no legal reason to enforce the stay.
Preska agreed, saying her order "merely confirmed the
government's temporary forbearing of its right to stay
enforcement of the order it secured."
She added that "the fact the court has not closed this case
cuts against Microsoft's argument" that her order was final and
appealable.
The judge ordered both sides to advise by Sept. 5 how to
proceed.
However, Microsoft is still refusing to comply with the
judge's order, pending attempts to overturn it.
"Microsoft will not be turning over the email and plans to
appeal," a Microsoft spokesperson told Reuters. "Everyone agrees
this case can and will proceed to the appeals court. This is
simply about finding the appropriate procedure for that to
happen."
The case appeared to be the first in which a corporation has
challenged a U.S. search warrant seeking data held abroad.
AT&T Inc, Apple Inc, Cisco Systems Inc
and Verizon Communications Inc submitted briefs
supporting Microsoft's opposition to the warrant.
The case is In re: A Warrant to Search a Certain E-Mail
Account Controlled and Maintained by Microsoft Corp, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-mj-02814.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, additional
reporting by Bill Rigby in Seattle; Editing by Bernard Orr)