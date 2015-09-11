By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON, Sept 10
working on a regional missile defense system in the Gulf despite
progress on the Iran nuclear deal, current and former U.S.
military officials said on Thursday while warning that Iran has
the largest inventory of short- and medium-range cruise and
ballistic missiles in the region.
The comments came as a Republican-backed effort to kill the
Iran nuclear agreement was narrowly blocked in the U.S. Senate,
handing President Barack Obama a huge victory and clearing the
way for the deal's implementation.
Robert Scher, assistant defense secretary for strategy,
plans and capabilities, told lawmakers the Pentagon would
continue to push for cooperative missile defense programs since
the nuclear deal did not cover Iran's work on ballistic
missiles.
"There is no doubt in my mind that Iran's ballistic missile
activities continue to pose a risk to the United States and our
allies and partners in Europe, Israel, and the Gulf," he told
the House Armed Services Committee's strategic forces
subcommittee.
U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Kenneth Todorov, who
stepped down six weeks ago as deputy director of the U.S.
Missile Defense Agency, said he saw growing momentum for a Gulf
missile shield.
"The worst mistake we could make if the deal happens is to
say, 'We can let our guard down,'" he told an event hosted by
the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, a non-profit group that
lobbies for missile defense programs.
President Obama and allies from the six-nation Gulf
Cooperation Council (GCC) underscored their commitment to build
the defense system at a May summit, as Washington moved to
assuage Gulf allies' concerns about a more powerful Iran once
international trade and financial sanctions are lifted.
Todorov said building a truly integrated system required
greater cooperation among GCC countries, and hard work on
integrating existing systems already present in the region.
One relatively "doable" target would be to integrate missile
early warning systems already in use by individual countries.
Michael Tronolone, former director of the U.S. Central
Command Integrated Air and Missile Defense Center of Excellence
in Abu Dhabi, said it was imperative for U.S. officials and Gulf
allies to share data about potential threats, arguing that
advances in cyber security had reduced the risks involved.
The biggest obstacles, he said, were not technologies but
policy barriers that prevented more multilateral efforts.
"To hook those sensors together will increase our
capabilities exponentially," said Tronolone, who now works for
U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co.
He said a Gulf missile shield would also require
construction of a warehouse with spare parts in the region,
since it now takes one to two years to repair damaged missiles
because they are all sent to the United States.
Tronolone also called for more multilateral training.
He said the focus was less on buying new weapons systems
than taking steps to break down barriers and better coordinate
among GCC countries.
Last week's attack in Yemen that killed 50 soldiers from the
United Arab Emirates and Bahrain would help cement ties among
Gulf states that have not always seen eye to eye, he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)