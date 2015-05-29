BRIEF-Nam Gi Chul resigns as co-CEO of Kyungdong
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
WASHINGTON May 29 Live anthrax has been found in a 2008 sample sent to Australia from the same U.S. Army facility identified this week for more recent, mistaken shipments to nine U.S. states and an air base in South Korea, a U.S. defense official said on Friday.
The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not know what kind of facility in Australia received the sample, which, like the others, was meant to have been inactive.
The discovery was made during the investigation into the U.S. Army's Dugway Proving Ground in Utah that was cited for the other mistaken shipments. The Pentagon says there are no suspected infections or risk to the general public. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Susan Heavey)
NEW YORK, March 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Four Tanzanian children with albinism, who lost limbs in brutal superstition-driven attacks, arrived in the United States on Saturday for medical treatment and respite from a homeland where they are persecuted and feared.