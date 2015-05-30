(Recasts with Pentagon, expert comments, investigation ordered)
By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON May 29 The U.S. military said on
Friday it discovered even more suspected shipments of live
anthrax than previously thought, both in the United States and
abroad, and ordered a sweeping review of practices meant to
inactivate the bacteria.
The Pentagon said a total of 11 states, two more than it
first acknowledged, received "suspect samples," as did Australia
and South Korea. It had previously only identified a foreign
shipment to a U.S. air base south of Seoul.
"There is no known risk to the general public and an
extremely low risk to lab workers," the Pentagon said in a
statement.
Still, in a sign the Pentagon was still coming to grips with
the extent of the problem, it advised all laboratories for now
to stop working with any "inactive" samples sent from the
Defense Department.
To date, the United States has acknowledged that four U.S.
civilians have begun taking preventive measures that usually
include the anthrax vaccine, antibiotics or both.
Twenty-two people at the base in South Korea were also given
precautionary medical measures although none of them has shown
signs of exposure, officials said.
The suspected live samples identified so far all appear to
trace back to a U.S. Army base in Utah, the Dugway Proving
Ground, one of the military labs responsible for inactivation
and shipping of biological material.
The U.S. military disclosed earlier this week that suspected
live samples sourced to Dugway were traced going to nine U.S.
states and a U.S. air base in South Korea. A U.S. official said
those shipments took place between March 2014 to April 2015
before being discovered this month.
On Friday, U.S. officials said the suspect sample sent to
Australia came from a 2008 batch from Dugway.
In all, a total of 24 laboratories received the suspect
samples, the Pentagon said.
The discovery has raised alarms in Congress.
The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate homeland
security committee wrote to Defense Secretary Ash Carter, saying
the incident "may have threatened countless human lives and
caused millions of dollars in damage."
The Pentagon said Frank Kendall, undersecretary of defense
for acquisition, technology and logistics, would lead the
Pentagon's review, which included an examination of procedures
for inactivating anthrax.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has
already begun an investigation.
The disclosure comes 11 months after the CDC, one of the
government's top civilian labs, similarly mishandled anthrax.
Researchers at a lab designed to handle extremely dangerous
pathogens sent what they believed were killed samples of anthrax
to another CDC lab, one with fewer safeguards and therefore not
authorized to work with live anthrax.
Scores of CDC employees could have been exposed to the live
anthrax, but none became ill.
That incident and a similar one last spring, in which CDC
scientists shipped what they thought was a benign form of bird
flu but which was actually a highly virulent strain, led U.S.
lawmakers to fault a "dangerous pattern" of safety lapses at
government labs.
(Additional reporting by Sharon Begley in New York; Editing by
Susan Heavey, Will Dunham and Richard Chang)