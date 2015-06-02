WASHINGTON, June 2 The U.S. Defense Department
is investigating to determine if live anthrax was brought into
the Pentagon after an Army laboratory in Utah mistakenly shipped
out live batches of the potentially lethal bacteria, CNN
reported on Tuesday.
The Dugway Proving Ground had intended to send shipments of
inert anthrax spores but may have inadvertently sent live
batches to labs in 12 U.S. states, as well as three foreign
countries, as far back as 2006.
One of the shipments was for police at the Pentagon, where
it was to have been used to calibrate security sensors that
screen for chemical and biological weapons, two defense
officials told CNN.
The U.S. military said last week it had discovered even more
suspected shipments of live anthrax than previously thought, in
the United States, South Korea, Australia and Canada, and
ordered a sweeping review of practices meant to inactivate the
bacteria.
The Canadian government said on Tuesday it had received a
shipment from the United States that might have contained live
bacterium but that there were no reported illnesses. The Public
Health Agency of Canada said it received the sample in August
2006 but that it had not been used for more than five years and
was moved to a secure laboratory.
The Pentagon is working to limit potential health problems
from the anthrax and has advised all laboratories for now to
stop working with any "inactive" samples sent from the Defense
Department.
