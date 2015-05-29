WASHINGTON May 29 The U.S. military said on Friday it discovered even more suspected cases of inadvertent shipments of live anthrax than previously thought, both in the United States and abroad, and ordered a sweeping review of its practices for inactivating samples.

"As of now, 24 laboratories in 11 states and two foreign countries are believed to have received suspect samples," the Pentagon said in a statement.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler)