By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON, Sept 3
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 The Pentagon's chief weapons
buyer on Wednesday predicted "very, very painful" negotiations
within the U.S. military as it shapes its fiscal 2016 budget
this fall, given the resumption of mandatory cuts in U.S.
defense spending, and the growing number of national security
threats around the globe.
Frank Kendall, undersecretary of defense for acquisition,
technology and logistics, said the U.S. military services had
submitted their initial budget plans to top Pentagon leaders on
Tuesday, but his staff already had a large stack of items that
it felt should have been included, but were not.
In coming months, he said, the services and top Pentagon
leaders will debate budget priorities and ways to fund them.
Top U.S. weapons makers, including Lockheed Martin Corp
, Boeing Co and Northrop Grumman Corp, are
keeping a close eye on the Pentagon's fiscal 2016 budget plan as
they seek to shore up revenues and maintain profits despite
declining defense budgets in the United States and Europe.
"We're going to go through a very, very painful process this
fall," Kendall told the ComDef 2104 defense conference. He said
no proposals to add programs would be included in the budget
unless sufficient offsets - or cuts - were found elsewhere.
Kendall said the task of drafting a budget was made far more
complicated by the refusal of U.S. lawmakers to accept the
proposed retirement of the Air Force's fleet of A-10 attack
planes, base closures and slower growth in military pay rates.
As U.S. commitment winds down in Afghanistan, the Pentagon
will lose the additional "war spending budget" that has helped
pay for operations and other items, he said.
Kendall said he did not expect Congress to repeal the
sequestration law that set up automatic cuts in military
spending over the next decade, but said he hoped the
administration could negotiate another one- or two-year deal
like the one that alleviated those cuts in fiscal 2014 and 2015.
Kendall said he continued to work on streamlining and
improving military acquisition practices, and would unveil a new
version of his "Better Buying Power" guidelines on Sept. 12.
He said Better Buying Power 3.0 would focus on promoting
innovation, increasing the speed with which new weapons get to
troops, and encouraging industry to invest in new technologies.
The Pentagon also plans an initiative to take a longer-term
look at its annual spending of about $60 billion for research
and development, Kendall said, citing concerns about the dearth
of new programs in areas from ground combat vehicles to air
dominance and warships.
He said the U.S. industrial base was beginning to shrink as
a result of the budget cuts, but he was "not terribly worried"
since the overall level of military spending remained high.
Kendall said one big challenge in coming months would be
balancing the services' desire to maintain and upgrade existing
programs versus the need to invest in new technologies.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)