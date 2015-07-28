By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON, July 28
directed energy weapons could soon be used more widely by the
U.S. military, top armed forces officials and U.S. lawmakers
told an industry conference on Tuesday.
The officials described weapons that are in various stages
of development and testing by the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Air
Force and Army, but said more work was needed to develop tactics
for their use and to ensure sufficient funding.
"Directed energy brings the dawn of an entirely new era in
defense," Lieutenant General William Etter, Commander,
Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command
Region, told a conference hosted by Booz Allen Hamilton and the
Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessment in Washington.
Directed energy refers to weapons that emit focused energy
in the form of lasers, microwaves, electromagnetic radiation,
radio waves, sound or particle beams.
Etter and other officials said such weapons could lower the
cost of current weapons, speed up responses to enemy attacks and
cut deaths of civilians in the battlefield, but tough policy
questions remained about their deployment.
Navy Secretary Ray Mabus told the conference the Navy was
encouraged by testing of a laser deployed on the USS Ponce in
the Gulf, which can destroy small boats and unmanned aerial
vehicles, and can also be used as a telescope.
Mabus said the Navy was extending deployment of the laser on
the Ponce, and using lessons learned to help produce a 100-150
kilowatt laser prototype for testing at sea in 2018 or sooner.
He said a powerful new railgun that could hit targets 100 miles
away would also be tested at sea next year. A railgun is an
electrically powered electromagnetic projectile launcher.
He said the Navy would release a comprehensive road map this
fall for developing, acquiring and fielding high-power radio
frequency weapons, lasers and directed energy countermeasures.
Mabus said Iran and other countries were already using
lasers to target ships and commercial airliners, and the U.S.
military needed to accelerate often cumbersome acquisition
processes to ensure that it stayed ahead of potential foes.
Major General Jerry Harris, vice commander of Air Combat
Command, said the Air Force had developed a high-power microwave
weapon that could be used to disperse crowds in a non-lethal
manner by rapidly raising their body temperature. He said the
system could be used on drones or other aircraft and be put to
use immediately.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bill Rigby)