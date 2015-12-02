WASHINGTON Dec 2 The Pentagon's chief weapons
buyer on Wednesday said he expected "disproportionate" cuts to
weapons programs and research and development projects in the
U.S. Defense Department's fiscal 2017 budget proposal that is
now being finalized.
Frank Kendall, undersecretary of defense for acquisition,
technology and logistics, told a conference a two-year budget
agreement with Congress had provided much-needed stability and
the numbers were "much better than they could have been." But he
said the deal still called for a 3 percent cut in military
spending in fiscal 2017, compared to what the Obama
administration had planned.
Constraints on cutting training, personnel costs and force
structure meant weapons programs would likely take a bigger hit
in the fiscal 2017 budget plan, he said, without providing any
details about specific programs that would be affected.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)