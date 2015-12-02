(New throughout, adds details about Italian F-35 delivery)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Dec 2 The Pentagon's chief arms
buyer on Wednesday forecast "disproportionate" cuts to weapons
programs in the fiscal 2017 military budget, including possible
cuts to production rates of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35
fighter jet.
Frank Kendall, undersecretary of defense for acquisition,
technology and logistics, told reporters the new radar-evading
F-35 fighter was the Defense Department's "most cutting-edge
capability," but other priorities including work on a new
nuclear-armed submarine needed funding as well.
Kendall said the military services would finalize their
fiscal 2017 budget plans in coming weeks, but he expected some
reductions in production rates for key weapons programs.
Kendall told a conference hosted by the Potomac Officers
Club that a two-year budget agreement with Congress had provided
much-needed stability for the department, and the numbers were
"much better than they could have been."
But the deal still called for a 3 percent cut to the Obama
administration's initial proposal for a fiscal 2017 military
budget.
Constraints on cutting training, personnel costs and force
structure meant weapons programs would likely take a bigger hit
in the fiscal 2017 budget plan, he said.
Kendall told reporters after his speech the Pentagon
remained committed to the $391 billion F-35 project, its single
largest weapons program, but it would be impossible to protect
the new jets entirely in the current budget environment.
"Dollar for dollar it probably gives us more combat
capability than any other investment that we're making, but
we've got a lot of other things that we need to do as well,"
Kendall said after the speech.
A five-year plan released with the fiscal 2016 budget had
foreseen 66 U.S. orders for the F-35 in the fiscal 2017 year
that begins Oct. 1.
Analysts said they expected only a modest decrease in those
orders and the overall impact would be minimal since the
Pentagon still plans to buy 2,457 F-35s in coming years.
Kendall gave no details on the likely scope of the expected
cuts in production of the F-35 fighter jet, which is already
cleared for combat use by the Marine Corps.
Joe DellaVedova, the Pentagon's F-35 spokesman, declined
comment on a possible slowdown in the F-35 production rate.
He said Lockheed had delivered 42 of 45 F-35s planned in
2015, and was on track to deliver the remaining jets before
year's end. Lockheed had delivered a total of 150 F-35s to the
U.S. military and its allies to date, he said.
In Italy, a ceremony has been scheduled on Thursday for that
country to accept its first F-35 jet, and the first one built
outside the United States. Two Italian pilots have begun
training to fly the new jets at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.
He said the Pentagon expected to wrap up negotiations later
this month with Lockheed for a ninth batch of 55 F-35s. Lockheed
won a preliminary contract valued at up to $5.37 billion for the
jets last month.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
David Gregorio)