By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 13 The U.S. Army warned on
Monday that mandatory budget cuts due to resume in fiscal 2016
would be devastating to a service that is already facing huge
risks as it tries to keep forces ready for battle, replace aging
equipment and respond to crises around the world.
"We have to have a national security debate ... because
there is too much going on," U.S. Army Chief of Staff General
Ray Odierno told reporters at the annual Association of the U.S.
Army (AUSA) conference.
Odierno said the Army had agreed to further reduce the size
of its active force to 450,000 troops from an earlier goal of
490,000 to comply with mandatory budget cuts known as
sequestration, but he questioned if even the original target
would allow the Army to respond as needed around the globe.
"The problem is that since we made those statements, the
world is changing in front of us," Odierno said, citing Russian
aggression in eastern Europe, growing threats from Islamic State
militants and challenges in other areas.
"I now have concerns whether even the old level of 490,000
is the right thing to do because of what I see potentially on
the horizon," he said, adding that it was critical to examine
all possible options given the changing security environment.
Odierno said he believed air strikes were helping slow the
spread of Islamic State extremists in Iraq and Syria, but it
would be a long and difficult fight.
Army Secretary John McHugh told reporters that the Army had
already made tough choices to delay and cancel weapons programs
so it could achieve sequestration budget cuts, but further
reductions would be very difficult to implement.
Top weapons makers like Lockheed Martin Corp and
Boeing Co are watching the Army's budget debate with
great interest given the dearth of new weapons programs
available for industry to bid on.
McHugh said Americans relied on the U.S. military and the
Army in particular to respond to a wide variety of threats,
including the Ebola outbreak in Africa. But repeated budget cuts
would limit the Army's ability to respond in a timely fashion.
"As we see our budget shrink, we are fiscally and physically
unable to be in more and more places, which increases the
response time," McHugh said.
Odierno said the Army had already cut its aviation units by
25 percent, which also limited its ability to respond to
multiple crises around the world simultaneously.
"We have a huge window of risk in modernization and
readiness," Odierno said. "We continue to increase the
requirements and commitments of our forces, and yet we cannot
ensure that we're going to have the readiness to meet those
commitments."
