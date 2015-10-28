Oct 28 A high-tech U.S. military blimp equipped
with radar to help detect a missile attack on the U.S. capital
has landed in Montour County, Pennsylvania, a county emergency
management official said on Wednesday.
"It is down in Montour County," said John Thomas, a
spokesman for the Columbia County emergency management agency.
"It's pretty rural out through there."
Thomas said there were no immediate reports of injuries or
damage from the grounding, though he said the blimp's wayward
journey has left thousands of people without power.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by David
Gregorio)