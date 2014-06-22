MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, June 22 The U.S. missile defense system managed by Boeing Co on Sunday hit a simulated enemy missile in the first successful intercept test of the program since 2008, sources briefed on the test results said on Sunday.
The successful interception will help validate the Boeing-run Ground-base Midcourse Defense system which provides the sole U.S. defense against long-range ballistic missiles, the sources said.
The system has failed to hit a dummy missile in five of eight tests since the Bush administration rushed to deploy the system in 2004 to counter growing threats by North Korea.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Eric Walsh)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.