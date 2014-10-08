UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LONDON Oct 8 A United States military jet crashed into a field in eastern England on Wednesday but early indications are that the pilot is safe, British police and a defence official said.
Police said they were alerted by members of the public that a jet had come down in a field in Lincolnshire at around 1430 GMT.
"The pilot has been located and indications are that he is safe," local police said. A British defence official said it was a U.S. jet.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. embassy in London said it could not immediately comment.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders